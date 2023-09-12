Justin Fields Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields will take on the team with last season's ninth-ranked passing defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (203.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Fields worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Buccaneers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Fields vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.86

16.86 Projected Passing Yards: 161.15

161.15 Projected Passing TDs: 1.07

1.07 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.50

59.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 296.0 fantasy points (19.7 per game) in 2022, Fields ranked seventh in the league and seventh at his position.

Fields accumulated 14.5 fantasy points in his one game this year. He completed 24 of 37 passes for 216 yards, throwing for one touchdown with one interception, and ran for 59 yards on nine carries.

Fields accumulated 42.7 fantasy points -- 17-of-28 (60.7%), 123 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 15 carries, 178 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season (Week 9 versus the Miami Dolphins).

In another good fantasy showing last season, Fields finished with 39.4 points -- 12-of-20 (60%), 167 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 13 carries, 147 yards, 2 TDs in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 3 against the Houston Texans -- Fields finished with 4.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 8-of-17 (47.1%), 106 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 8 carries, 47 yards.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 8.8 -- was in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, when Fields put together this stat line: 7-of-11 (63.6%), 70 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 8 carries, 20 yards, 1 TD.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Last season, Tampa Bay allowed one quarterback to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Buccaneers allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Tampa Bay allowed at least two touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

Versus the Buccaneers last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Tampa Bay last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Buccaneers allowed a touchdown reception to 29 players last season.

Through the air, Tampa Bay did not allow an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Buccaneers allowed four players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Tampa Bay allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, no player ran for multiple scores versus the Buccaneers last season.

