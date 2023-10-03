Josh Jacobs Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs will be up against the 31st-ranked tun defense of the Green Bay Packers (155.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Thinking about Jacobs for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jacobs vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: October 9, 2023

October 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.45

15.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.56

82.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.14

26.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Jacobs is currently the 22nd-ranked player in fantasy (85th overall), with 39.9 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

During his last three games, Jacobs has delivered 32.8 total fantasy points (10.9 per game), running the ball 43 times for 118 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 150 yards on 16 receptions (22 targets).

The peak of Jacobs' fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 19.9 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 58 rushing yards on 17 attempts (3.4 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Jacobs had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, when he posted just 4.9 fantasy points (9 carries, -2 yards; 5 receptions, 51 yards).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has not allowed a player to pass for more than one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Packers have allowed a TD catch by four players this season.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

