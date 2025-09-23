Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Running back Josh Jacobs has a matchup against the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL (109.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Jacobs' next game against the Cowboys, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Jacobs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Josh Jacobs Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 87.63

87.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.80

0.80 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.94

24.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs Fantasy Performance

Jacobs is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 55th overall, as he has tallied 34.8 total fantasy points (11.6 per game).

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Jacobs put up 7.4 fantasy points, toting the ball 16 times for 30 yards (1.9 yards per carry) with five receptions for 44 yards as a receiver.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Dallas has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.