Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers will play the Washington Commanders -- whose rushing defense was ranked 30th in the league last year (137.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more information on Jacobs, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Commanders.

Josh Jacobs Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: September 11, 2025

September 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 80.28

80.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.69

0.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.76

12.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Jacobs 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his one game so far this year, Jacobs had 66 rushing yards on 19 attempts and one touchdown, ending up with 13.0 fantasy points.

Jacobs picked up 28.6 fantasy points -- 26 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game last year, in Week 12 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Jacobs finished with 24.6 points (18 carries, 66 yards, 3 TDs) in Week 14 versus the Detroit Lions.

In Week 3 versus the Tennessee Titans, Jacobs posted a season-low 4.8 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 14 carries, 43 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings -- Jacobs had 7.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 51 yards; 4 receptions, 27 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington surrendered more than 300 passing yards to just two QBs last year.

The Commanders surrendered at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Washington allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Commanders surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to just three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Washington last season, four players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Commanders allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Washington allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Commanders allowed more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

In terms of run defense, Washington allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

Four players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Commanders last year.

