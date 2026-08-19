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Josh Downs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Josh Downs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Josh Downs was 50th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 78.4. Going into 2026, he is the 41st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Josh Downs Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Downs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points62.619152
2026 Projected Fantasy Points73.815457

Josh Downs 2025 Game-by-Game

Downs picked up 10.2 fantasy points -- six receptions, 42 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Dolphins1.232120
Week 2Broncos5.186510
Week 3@Titans3.432340
Week 4@Rams2.454240
Week 5Raiders5.486540
Week 6Cardinals10.276421
Week 8Titans9.933391

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Josh Downs vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Downs' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Josh Downs8858566414
Alec Pierce8447100368
Tyler Warren11276817419
Keenan Allen12281777415

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Want more data and analysis on Josh Downs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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