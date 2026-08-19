Josh Downs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Josh Downs was 50th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 78.4. Going into 2026, he is the 41st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Josh Downs Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Downs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|62.6
|191
|52
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|73.8
|154
|57
Josh Downs 2025 Game-by-Game
Downs picked up 10.2 fantasy points -- six receptions, 42 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|1.2
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Broncos
|5.1
|8
|6
|51
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|3.4
|3
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|@Rams
|2.4
|5
|4
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|5.4
|8
|6
|54
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|10.2
|7
|6
|42
|1
|Week 8
|Titans
|9.9
|3
|3
|39
|1
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Josh Downs vs. Other Colts Receivers
The Colts, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Downs' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Josh Downs
|88
|58
|566
|4
|14
|Alec Pierce
|84
|47
|1003
|6
|8
|Tyler Warren
|112
|76
|817
|4
|19
|Keenan Allen
|122
|81
|777
|4
|15
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Josh Downs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.