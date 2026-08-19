Josh Downs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Josh Downs was 50th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 78.4. Going into 2026, he is the 41st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Josh Downs Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Downs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 62.6 191 52 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 73.8 154 57

Josh Downs 2025 Game-by-Game

Downs picked up 10.2 fantasy points -- six receptions, 42 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1.2 3 2 12 0 Week 2 Broncos 5.1 8 6 51 0 Week 3 @Titans 3.4 3 2 34 0 Week 4 @Rams 2.4 5 4 24 0 Week 5 Raiders 5.4 8 6 54 0 Week 6 Cardinals 10.2 7 6 42 1 Week 8 Titans 9.9 3 3 39 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Josh Downs vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Downs' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Josh Downs 88 58 566 4 14 Alec Pierce 84 47 1003 6 8 Tyler Warren 112 76 817 4 19 Keenan Allen 122 81 777 4 15

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