Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs and their third-ranked pass defense (177.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Allen a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Chiefs? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Josh Allen Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.5

20.5 Projected Passing Yards: 247.98

247.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.58

34.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

With 156.5 fantasy points in 2025 (22.4 per game), Allen is the seventh-ranked player at the QB position and eighth among all players.

Over his last three games, Allen has tallied 58.0 fantasy points (19.3 per game), as he's piled up 596 yards on 49-of-76 passing with five touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 102 rushing yards on 18 carries with two TDs.

Allen has completed 87-of-126 passes for 1,018 yards, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 105.9 total fantasy points (21.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 172 rushing yards on 29 attempts with three TDs.

The high point of Allen's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 38.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the New York Jets, throwing for 148 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 59 yards on six attempts on the ground (11.8 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Kansas City has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Kansas City's defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chiefs have given up a touchdown reception by seven players this year.

Kansas City has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.