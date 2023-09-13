Josh Allen Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face the Las Vegas Raiders -- whose pass defense was ranked 29th in the NFL last year (242.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Allen worth a look for his next matchup versus the Raiders? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Allen vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 23.66

23.66 Projected Passing Yards: 272.45

272.45 Projected Passing TDs: 2.01

2.01 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.20

40.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this season, Allen accumulated 9.0 fantasy points. He finished 29-of-41 for 236 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions and has rushed for 36 yards on six carries.

Allen accumulated 35.9 fantasy points -- 25-of-40 (62.5%), 304 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 77 yards -- in his best game last season (Week 15 versus the Miami Dolphins).

Allen recorded 35.2 fantasy points (20-of-31 (64.5%), 424 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 42 yards) in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his second-best game last season.

In his worst game of the season, Allen ended up with 12.6 fantasy points -- 18-of-27 (66.7%), 197 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. That was in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 13 versus the New England Patriots), Allen finished with 16.9 fantasy points -- 22-of-33 (66.7%), 223 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Against Las Vegas last year, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Raiders allowed at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Las Vegas allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Raiders gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Las Vegas last season, one player recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Raiders last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Against Las Vegas last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, four players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Raiders last season.

In terms of run defense, Las Vegas allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

On the ground, the Raiders allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

