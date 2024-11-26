Josh Allen Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be up against the sixth-ranked pass defense of the San Francisco 49ers (193.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Allen for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the 49ers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Allen vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.4

21.4 Projected Passing Yards: 226.86

226.86 Projected Passing TDs: 1.52

1.52 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.70

42.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and eighth overall, as he has put up 223.3 total fantasy points (20.3 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has compiled 64.3 fantasy points (21.4 per game), connecting on 74-of-116 passes for 777 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's added 112 rushing yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

Allen has posted 105.1 fantasy points (21.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,383 yards on 119-of-183 passing, with eight touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 138 rushing yards on 32 carries with two TDs.

The high point of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, as he put up 31.2 fantasy points by running for 39 yards and two TDs on nine attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 180 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 21 yards on five attempts on the ground (7.3 fantasy points).

49ers Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against San Francisco this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the 49ers this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this season.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the 49ers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.