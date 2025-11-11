Josh Allen Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 24th-ranked passing defense (233.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Allen a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Josh Allen Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.7

21.7 Projected Passing Yards: 253.81

253.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.62

1.62 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.76

34.76 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Allen has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 22.7 fantasy points per game (204.6 total points). Overall, he is fourth in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Allen has compiled 742 passing yards (63-of-85) for four passing TDs with one pick, leading to 71.3 fantasy points (23.8 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 57 yards rushing on 13 carries with four touchdowns.

Allen has connected on 100-of-142 passes for 1,175 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 106.1 total fantasy points (21.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 152 rushing yards on 28 attempts with four TDs.

The high point of Allen's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he carried 14 times for 30 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 38.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the New York Jets, when he tallied 11.8 fantasy points -- 14-of-25 (56%), 148 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 59 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed a TD reception by 11 players this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

The Buccaneers have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

