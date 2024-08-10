menu item
NFL

Josh Allen 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Last season, the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen was first among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 392.9. Heading into 2024, he is the most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

Josh Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Allen's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points392.911
2024 Projected Fantasy Points373.611

Josh Allen 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Allen put up a season-high 39.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 29-of-51 (56.9%), 339 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 9 carries, 81 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Jets9.029-for-41236130
Week 2Raiders23.731-for-37274300
Week 3@Commanders21.320-for-32218111
Week 4Dolphins36.521-for-25320401
Week 5Jaguars27.827-for-40359211
Week 6Giants13.919-for-30169210
Week 7@Patriots24.327-for-41265211
Josh Allen and the Bills Receiving Corps

Allen threw for 4,306 yards last season (253.3 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes (385-of-579), with 29 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Allen's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dalton Kincaid917367329
Curtis Samuel9162613415
Khalil Shakir453961122

Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

