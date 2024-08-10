Josh Allen 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen was first among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 392.9. Heading into 2024, he is the most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

Josh Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Allen's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 392.9 1 1 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 373.6 1 1

Josh Allen 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Allen put up a season-high 39.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 29-of-51 (56.9%), 339 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 9 carries, 81 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 9.0 29-for-41 236 1 3 0 Week 2 Raiders 23.7 31-for-37 274 3 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 21.3 20-for-32 218 1 1 1 Week 4 Dolphins 36.5 21-for-25 320 4 0 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27.8 27-for-40 359 2 1 1 Week 6 Giants 13.9 19-for-30 169 2 1 0 Week 7 @Patriots 24.3 27-for-41 265 2 1 1 View Full Table

Josh Allen and the Bills Receiving Corps

Allen threw for 4,306 yards last season (253.3 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes (385-of-579), with 29 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Allen's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dalton Kincaid 91 73 673 2 9 Curtis Samuel 91 62 613 4 15 Khalil Shakir 45 39 611 2 2

