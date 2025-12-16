Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Minnesota Vikings RB Jordan Mason will take on the 31st-ranked tun defense of the New York Giants (153.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on Mason, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Giants.

Jordan Mason Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.37

49.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.81

5.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason Fantasy Performance

Mason is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position (102nd overall), posting 104.4 total fantasy points (7.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Mason has generated 18.9 fantasy points (6.3 per game) as he's scampered for 128 yards and scored one touchdown on 27 attempts.

Mason has amassed 33.6 fantasy points (6.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 215 yards with two touchdowns on 41 attempts.

The peak of Mason's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he came through with 116 rushing yards and two TDs on 16 carries (for 23.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Mason stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running four times for three yards, with one reception for three yards as a receiver (0.6 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of 15 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Giants this season.

New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Giants have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Just two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed five players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to 16 players this season.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

