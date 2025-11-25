Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Jordan Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Seattle Seahawks and their fourth-ranked run defense (90.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Mason a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Seahawks? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Mason this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jordan Mason Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.86

41.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.32

4.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason Fantasy Performance

With 85.5 fantasy points in 2025 (7.8 per game), Mason is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 102nd overall.

In his last three games, Mason has put up 17.8 fantasy points (5.9 per game), running for 112 yards and scoring one touchdown on 18 carries.

Mason has posted 22.1 fantasy points (4.4 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 151 yards with one touchdown on 32 carries.

The high point of Mason's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he put up 23.6 fantasy points (16 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Mason had his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he tallied just 0.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 3 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Seattle has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Mason? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.