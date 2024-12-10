Jordan Love Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will be up against the 10th-ranked pass defense of the Seattle Seahawks (212.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Love worth a look for his upcoming game against the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Love this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Love vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 233.86

233.86 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.13

14.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

Love is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 25th overall, as he has put up 188.0 total fantasy points (17.1 per game).

Through his last three games, Love has completed 46-of-71 throws for 643 yards, with five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 48.2 total fantasy points (16.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 25 rushing yards on five attempts.

Love has connected on 82-of-127 passes for 1,177 yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 79.3 total fantasy points (15.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 43 rushing yards on 12 attempts with one TD.

The high point of Love's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (28.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Love's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 5.7 fantasy points. He threw for 196 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Seattle has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Seahawks have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of six players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.