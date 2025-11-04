Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 10 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (215.9 yards allowed per game).

Considering Love for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Eagles? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jordan Love Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 10, 2025

November 10, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 263.78

263.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.82

14.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Love is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (14th overall), tallying 139.9 total fantasy points (17.5 per game).

In his last three games, Love has compiled 50.7 fantasy points (16.9 per game), completing 74-of-103 throws for 812 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 22 rushing yards on six carries.

Love has compiled 92.0 fantasy points (18.4 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 124-of-172 throws for 1,408 yards, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 76 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The high point of Love's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he tallied 28.3 fantasy points -- 29-of-37 (78.4%), 360 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Love had his worst game of the season last week against the Carolina Panthers, when he put up 9.0 fantasy points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 273 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Eagles Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Philadelphia has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Eagles have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Eagles have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Philadelphia has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Eagles this season.

