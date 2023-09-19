Jordan Addison Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison will be up against the 32nd-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (333 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Addison, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Chargers.

Addison vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.16

6.16 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.83

41.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison Fantasy Performance

Addison has compiled 25.3 fantasy points in 2023 (12.7 per game), which ranks him 11th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 45 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Addison has amassed 25.3 total fantasy points, hauling in seven balls (on 11 targets) for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Addison posted 13.2 fantasy points, tallying three receptions on five targets for 72 yards and one TD.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chargers have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Chargers have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

