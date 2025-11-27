Jordan Addison Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings wideout Jordan Addison will be up against the 14th-ranked pass defense of the Seattle Seahawks (210.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Addison's next game versus the Seahawks, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jordan Addison Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.71

54.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison Fantasy Performance

Addison is currently the 44th-ranked fantasy player at his position (167th overall), posting 60.8 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Addison has put up 11.5 fantasy points (3.8 per game), as he's hauled in five passes on 19 targets for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Addison has posted 26.5 fantasy points (5.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 27 targets into 10 catches for 129 yards and two TDs.

The highlight of Addison's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Philadelphia Eagles, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 12.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed nine balls (on 12 targets) for 128 yards.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Seattle has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Seahawks have given up a TD catch by 16 players this season.

Seattle has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

