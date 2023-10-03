Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Tennessee Titans -- whose rushing defense was ranked first in the NFL last season (76.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more information on Taylor, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Titans.

Thinking about playing Taylor this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Taylor vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.52

12.52 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.70

82.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.12

13.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor 2022 Fantasy Performance

Taylor was 35th at his position, and 95th overall, with 118.4 fantasy points (10.8 per game) last year.

In his best game last year -- Week 1 against the Houston Texans -- Taylor accumulated 23.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 31 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 10 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Taylor had another strong showing with 22.3 fantasy points, thanks to 22 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 15 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Taylor put up a season-low 1.3 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 0 carries, 0 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 4 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Taylor had 2.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 42 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Titans Defensive Performance

Against Tennessee last season, eight players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Titans gave up at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs last season.

Against Tennessee last season, nine players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Titans allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Tennessee gave up over 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

Against the Titans last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Tennessee last year, seven players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, one player picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Titans last season.

On the ground, Tennessee allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In terms of run defense, the Titans didn't allow more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jonathan Taylor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.