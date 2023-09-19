Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will take on the team with last year's third-ranked run defense, the Baltimore Ravens (92.1 yards allowed per game), in Week 3 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Taylor a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Ravens? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Taylor this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Taylor vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor 2022 Fantasy Performance

Taylor was 35th at his position, and 95th overall, with 118.4 fantasy points (10.8 per game) last year.

Taylor accumulated 23.5 fantasy points -- 31 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year, in Week 1 versus the Houston Texans.

In Week 10 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Taylor had another strong showing with 22.3 fantasy points, thanks to 22 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, Taylor put up a season-low 1.3 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 0 carries, 0 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans -- Taylor had 2.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 42 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore allowed more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Ravens last year.

Through the air last season, Baltimore gave up at least two passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs.

Versus the Ravens last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Baltimore gave up more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Ravens allowed a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Baltimore allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In the run game, one player compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Ravens last season.

In terms of run defense, Baltimore allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

In terms of run D, the Ravens didn't allow two or more rushing touchdowns to any opposing players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jonathan Taylor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.