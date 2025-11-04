Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

In Week 10 (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), RB Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the league (124.4 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Taylor worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Falcons? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Taylor this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jonathan Taylor Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.0

19.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.3

20.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 94.82

94.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.14

15.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is currently the top fantasy player at his position (second overall), amassing 197.3 fantasy points (21.9 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Taylor has generated 72.3 fantasy points (24.1 per game) as he's run for 292 yards and scored five touchdowns on 42 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 71 yards on seven grabs (seven targets) with one TDs.

Taylor has put up 120.6 fantasy points (24.1 per game) over his last five games, running for 481 yards with nine touchdowns on 80 carries. He has also contributed 105 yards on 14 catches (15 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Taylor's fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, when he racked up 35.4 fantasy points with 153 rushing yards and two TDs on 12 carries. As a receiver, he hauled in two balls (on two targets) for 21 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Jonathan Taylor delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (5.7 points) last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 45 yards on 14 carries with two catches for 12 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Falcons have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

Atlanta has allowed just one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed just one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Falcons this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jonathan Taylor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.