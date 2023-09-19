Joe Mixon Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

In Week 3 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (122.0 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Mixon, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Rams.

Thinking about playing Mixon this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mixon vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.74

12.74 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.85

67.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.11

20.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon Fantasy Performance

Mixon is currently the 40th-ranked fantasy player at his position (127th overall), putting up 16.8 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

Through two games this season, Mixon has 16.8 total fantasy points, carrying the ball 26 times for 115 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 53 yards on seven catches (10 targets).

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Mixon put up 9.5 fantasy points, carrying 13 times for 59 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with four receptions for 36 yards as a receiver.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Rams Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed a touchdown catch by one player this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Mixon? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.