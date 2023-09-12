Joe Mixon Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will take on the team with last year's third-ranked run defense, the Baltimore Ravens (92.1 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Mixon worth considering for his next game against the Ravens? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Mixon vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.63

11.63 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.13

61.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.32

19.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 179.5 fantasy points (12.8 per game), Mixon was 14th at his position (and 43rd in the league).

In his one game this season, Mixon picked up 7.3 fantasy points. He rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries, with zero touchdowns, and had 17 yards receiving on three catches (five targets).

Mixon picked up 51.1 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 153 yards, 4 TDs; 4 receptions, 58 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 2 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Mixon picked up 18.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD.

Mixon picked up 3.4 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 19 yards -- in Week 3 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Mixon accumulated 3.8 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 24 yards -- in Week 3 versus the New York Jets, his second-worst performance of the season.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore surrendered over 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

The Ravens allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Baltimore allowed two or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Ravens surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Baltimore last season, five players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Ravens allowed a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Baltimore allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, one player racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Ravens last season.

Against Baltimore last season, 11 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the run game, no player ran for multiple scores against the Ravens last season.

