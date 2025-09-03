Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans will meet the Los Angeles Rams -- whose run defense was ranked 22nd in the NFL last year (130.0 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Mixon's next game against the Rams, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Joe Mixon Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.13

42.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.04

13.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Mixon 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Mixon was 11th at his position (and 32nd overall) in fantasy points, with 204.5 (14.6 per game).

In Week 11 last year against the Dallas Cowboys, Mixon posted a season-high of 33.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 20 carries, 109 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 44 yards.

In Week 6 against the New England Patriots, Mixon posted 25.2 fantasy points (his second-best total last season), via this stat line: 13 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD.

Mixon accumulated 2.8 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 23 yards -- in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Mixon picked up 3.9 points (9 carries, 26 yards) in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rams Defensive Performance

Against Los Angeles last year, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Rams allowed at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Los Angeles allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Rams last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Rams allowed 24 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Los Angeles allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

On the ground, three players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Rams last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, 10 players rushed for at least one TD.

Just two players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Rams last year.

