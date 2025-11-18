Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Quarterback Joe Flacco faces a matchup against the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (215.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Cincinnati Bengals play the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Flacco worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Patriots? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Joe Flacco Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Passing Yards: 214.17

214.17 Projected Passing TDs: 1.50

1.50 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.02

5.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Flacco is currently the 20th-ranked fantasy player (31st overall), putting up 135.7 total fantasy points (15.1 per game).

Over his last three games, Flacco has tallied 13.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game), as he's racked up 525 yards on 62-of-115 passing with one touchdown and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on seven rushing yards on four carries.

Flacco has posted 26.0 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 815 yards on 93-of-160 passing, with two touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 13 rushing yards on six carries.

The highlight of Flacco's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, as he put up 30.7 fantasy points by passing for 470 yards and four passing touchdowns with two picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Flacco had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, when he tallied 1.3 fantasy points -- 16-of-34 (47.1%), 184 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed just two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against New England this season.

Just two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Patriots this season.

A total of five players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

New England has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against New England this year.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

