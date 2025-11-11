Joe Flacco Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Flacco will take on the 32nd-ranked pass defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (269.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Flacco's next game against the Steelers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Joe Flacco Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Passing Yards: 224.26

224.26 Projected Passing TDs: 1.62

1.62 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.05

5.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Flacco Fantasy Performance

With 125.8 fantasy points this season (15.7 per game), Flacco is the 20th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 31st among all players.

In his last three games, Flacco has amassed 13.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game), connecting on 62-of-115 throws for 525 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. He's added seven rushing yards on four carries.

Flacco has compiled 815 passing yards (93-of-160) with two TDs and six picks in his last five games, leading to 26.0 fantasy points (6.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 13 yards rushing on six carries.

The peak of Flacco's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, as he posted 30.7 fantasy points by passing for 470 yards and four passing touchdowns with two picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Flacco let down his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, when he managed only 1.3 fantasy points -- 16-of-34 (47.1%), 184 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has given up over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed five players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed eight players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this season.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Steelers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Flacco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.