Joe Flacco 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Joe Flacco -- the Cleveland Browns quarterback -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Joe Flacco Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Flacco's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|99.2
|147
|33
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|218.0
|34
|29
Joe Flacco 2024 Game-by-Game
Flacco picked up 26.6 fantasy points -- 33-of-44 (75%), 359 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 22 yards -- in his best game of the season (Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars). Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 4
|Steelers
|15.0
|16-for-26
|168
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|26.6
|33-for-44
|359
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|13.7
|22-for-38
|189
|2
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Vikings
|3.1
|16-for-27
|179
|0
|1
|0
|Week 10
|Bills
|10.9
|26-for-35
|272
|2
|3
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|15.3
|26-for-38
|330
|2
|2
|0
|Week 18
|Jaguars
|14.6
|23-for-40
|264
|1
|0
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Joe Flacco and the Browns Receiving Corps
Flacco averaged 251.6 passing yards per outing and threw 12 touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how a few of Flacco's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jerry Jeudy
|145
|90
|1229
|4
|13
|David Njoku
|97
|64
|505
|5
|12
|Diontae Johnson
|67
|33
|375
|3
|11
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Joe Flacco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.