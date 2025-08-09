Joe Flacco 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Joe Flacco -- the Cleveland Browns quarterback -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Joe Flacco Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Flacco's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 99.2 147 33 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 218.0 34 29

Joe Flacco 2024 Game-by-Game

Flacco picked up 26.6 fantasy points -- 33-of-44 (75%), 359 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 22 yards -- in his best game of the season (Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars). Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 4 Steelers 15.0 16-for-26 168 2 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 26.6 33-for-44 359 3 0 0 Week 6 @Titans 13.7 22-for-38 189 2 1 0 Week 9 @Vikings 3.1 16-for-27 179 0 1 0 Week 10 Bills 10.9 26-for-35 272 2 3 0 Week 17 @Giants 15.3 26-for-38 330 2 2 0 Week 18 Jaguars 14.6 23-for-40 264 1 0 0

Joe Flacco and the Browns Receiving Corps

Flacco averaged 251.6 passing yards per outing and threw 12 touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how a few of Flacco's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jerry Jeudy 145 90 1229 4 13 David Njoku 97 64 505 5 12 Diontae Johnson 67 33 375 3 11

