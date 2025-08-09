FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Joe Flacco 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Joe Flacco 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Joe Flacco -- the Cleveland Browns quarterback -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Joe Flacco Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Flacco's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points99.214733
2025 Projected Fantasy Points218.03429

Joe Flacco 2024 Game-by-Game

Flacco picked up 26.6 fantasy points -- 33-of-44 (75%), 359 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 22 yards -- in his best game of the season (Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars). Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 4Steelers15.016-for-26168200
Week 5@Jaguars26.633-for-44359300
Week 6@Titans13.722-for-38189210
Week 9@Vikings3.116-for-27179010
Week 10Bills10.926-for-35272230
Week 17@Giants15.326-for-38330220
Week 18Jaguars14.623-for-40264100

Joe Flacco and the Browns Receiving Corps

Flacco averaged 251.6 passing yards per outing and threw 12 touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how a few of Flacco's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jerry Jeudy145901229413
David Njoku9764505512
Diontae Johnson6733375311

Want more data and analysis on Joe Flacco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

