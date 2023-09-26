Joe Burrow Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the 28th-ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans (275.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Burrow vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.26

17.26 Projected Passing Yards: 258.65

258.65 Projected Passing TDs: 1.64

1.64 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.89

13.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

Burrow has piled up 26.8 fantasy points in 2023 (8.9 per game), which ranks him 30th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 84 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow produced 8.2 fantasy points, racking up 259 passing yards with zero touchdowns and one pick.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Titans have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Titans have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have given up a TD reception by four players this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Titans' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Titans this season.

