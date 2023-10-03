Jimmy Garoppolo Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

In Week 5 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Green Bay Packers, who have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league (197.3 yards allowed per game).

With Garoppolo's next game versus the Packers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Garoppolo vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: October 9, 2023

October 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.67

16.67 Projected Passing Yards: 255.78

255.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.62

1.62 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.20

13.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Garoppolo Fantasy Performance

With 40.3 fantasy points in 2023 (13.4 per game), Garoppolo is the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 82nd overall.

In Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garoppolo produced 17.7 fantasy points, compiling 324 passing yards with two touchdowns and three picks while chipping in seven rushing yards with his legs.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has not allowed a player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have given up a TD catch by four players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Packers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Packers this year.

