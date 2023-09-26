Jimmy Garoppolo Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

In Week 4 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (337 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Garoppolo worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Chargers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Garoppolo vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.80

8.80 Projected Passing Yards: 131.05

131.05 Projected Passing TDs: 0.90

0.90 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.97

5.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

numberFire

Garoppolo Fantasy Performance

Garoppolo is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (36th overall), putting up 40.3 total fantasy points (13.4 per game).

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garoppolo posted 17.7 fantasy points, amassing 324 passing yards with two touchdowns and three picks while chipping in seven rushing yards with his legs.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Chargers this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed six players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

