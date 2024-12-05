NHL
Jets vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5
The Winnipeg Jets versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Jets vs Sabres Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (18-8) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-12-2)
- Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-146)
|Sabres (+122)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (59.1%)
Jets vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Jets are +176 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -220.
Jets vs Sabres Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Sabres matchup on December 5, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
Jets vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -146 favorite on the road.