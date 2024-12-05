Jets vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5

The Winnipeg Jets versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Jets vs Sabres Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (18-8) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-12-2)

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-146) Sabres (+122) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (59.1%)

Jets vs Sabres Puck Line

The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Jets are +176 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -220.

Jets vs Sabres Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Sabres matchup on December 5, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Jets vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -146 favorite on the road.

