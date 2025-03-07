NHL
Jets vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the New Jersey Devils.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Jets vs Devils Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (43-16-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (33-24-6)
- Date: Friday, March 7, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-122)
|Devils (+102)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (53.3%)
Jets vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Devils are -265 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +210.
Jets vs Devils Over/Under
- Jets versus Devils on March 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.
Jets vs Devils Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Jets vs. Devils reveal Winnipeg as the favorite (-122) and New Jersey as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.