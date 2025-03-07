Jets vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Devils Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (43-16-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (33-24-6)

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-122) Devils (+102) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (53.3%)

Jets vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Devils are -265 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +210.

Jets vs Devils Over/Under

Jets versus Devils on March 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.

Jets vs Devils Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Jets vs. Devils reveal Winnipeg as the favorite (-122) and New Jersey as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!