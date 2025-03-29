NHL
Jets vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30
In NHL action on Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Vancouver Canucks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Canucks Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (50-19-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-26-13)
- Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-225)
|Canucks (+184)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (73.4%)
Jets vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+108 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -132.
Jets vs Canucks Over/Under
- Jets versus Canucks, on March 30, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.
Jets vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Canucks, Winnipeg is the favorite at -225, and Vancouver is +184 playing on the road.