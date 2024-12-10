Jets vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The Winnipeg Jets versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Jets vs Bruins Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (20-9) vs. Boston Bruins (15-11-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-142) Bruins (+118) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (68.4%)

Jets vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -215 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +172.

Jets vs Bruins Over/Under

Jets versus Bruins on December 10 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Jets vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Jets, Boston is the underdog at +118, and Winnipeg is -142 playing at home.

