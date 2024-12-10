FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jets vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Winnipeg Jets versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Bruins Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (20-9) vs. Boston Bruins (15-11-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-142)Bruins (+118)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (68.4%)

Jets vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -215 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +172.

Jets vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Jets versus Bruins on December 10 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Jets vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Jets, Boston is the underdog at +118, and Winnipeg is -142 playing at home.

