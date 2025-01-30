NHL
Jets vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30
The Winnipeg Jets versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Jets vs Bruins Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (35-14-3) vs. Boston Bruins (25-21-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-134)
|Bruins (+112)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (70.1%)
Jets vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +194 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -245.
Jets vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for Jets-Bruins on January 30 is 5.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Jets vs Bruins Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +112 underdog at home.