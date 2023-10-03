Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy will take on the 16th-ranked passing defense of the New York Jets (215.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Jeudy's next game versus the Jets, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jeudy vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.01

7.01 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.91

50.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Jeudy has piled up 15.8 fantasy points in 2023 (5.3 per game), which ranks him 70th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 172 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Jeudy reeled in three balls on five targets for 52 yards, good for 5.2 fantasy points.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Jets have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jets have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

New York has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed a TD catch by five players this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

The Jets have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

