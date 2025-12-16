Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is looking at a matchup versus the second-ranked pass defense in the league (169.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Cleveland Browns play the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Jeudy a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bills? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Jerry Jeudy Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.2

4.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.63

33.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Jeudy is the 53rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 193rd overall, as he has posted 61.9 total fantasy points (4.4 per game).

In his last three games, Jeudy has produced 18.4 fantasy points (6.1 per game), as he's turned 13 targets into eight catches for 124 yards and one TD.

Jeudy has put up 22.4 fantasy points (4.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 12 passes on 23 targets for 184 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Jeudy's fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 10, when he put up 13.8 fantasy points with six receptions (on 12 targets) for 78 yards and one TD.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed only one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Buffalo has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Bills have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least two receiving TDs to only one player this year.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing TD to 17 players this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to six players this year.

