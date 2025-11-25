Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Wideout Jerry Jeudy is looking at a matchup versus the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (241.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Cleveland Browns take on the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Jeudy's next game versus the 49ers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Jeudy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jerry Jeudy Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.38

45.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jeudy is currently the 66th-ranked fantasy player (214th overall), posting 43.5 total fantasy points (4.0 per game).

During his last three games Jeudy has been targeted 22 times, with 10 receptions for 138 yards and one TD, leading to 17.8 fantasy points (5.9 per game) during that stretch.

Jeudy has amassed 155 receiving yards and one score on 12 catches (28 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 19.5 points (3.9 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Jeudy's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 10, as he posted 13.8 fantasy points by reeling in six passes (on 12 targets) for 78 yards and one score.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has given up more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The 49ers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed a TD reception by 21 players this season.

San Francisco has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.