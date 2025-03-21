Jeff Ruby Steaks Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 3/22/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Jeff Ruby Steaks on Saturday, March 22nd.

Head over to FanDuel Racing to place your wagers!

Jeff Ruby Steaks Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Jeff Ruby Steaks Odds

These are the horses entered in the 2025 edition of the Jeff Ruby Steaks, along with their trainers, jockeys, post positions, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Calling Card Mike Maker Adam Beschizza 20-1 2 Charlie’s to Blame Peter Eurton Juan Hernandez 15-1 3 California Burrito Thomas Drury, Jr. Irving Moncada 7-2 4 Final Gambit Brad Cox Luan Machado 6-1 5 Flying Mohawk Whit Beckman Joseph Ramos 15-1 6 Baby Max Kelsey Danner Abel Cedillo 5-1 7 Giocoso Keith Desormeaux Jaime Torres 30-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Check out our full contender review at FanDuel Research.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!