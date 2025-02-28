Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28) visit the Utah Jazz (14-44) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Delta Center, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 28, 2025. The Timberwolves are 3-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The point total is 225.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3 225.5 -142 +120

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (62.3%)

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 26-33-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 58 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

This season, 33 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 58 chances.

Jazz games this year have hit the over 33 times in 58 opportunities (56.9%).

In home games, Minnesota has a worse record against the spread (10-19-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-14-0).

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in 17 of 30 home games (56.7%), compared to 16 of 30 road games (53.3%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .483 (14-14-1). Away, it is .517 (15-14-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 48.3% of the time at home (14 of 29), and 65.5% of the time on the road (19 of 29).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.3 points, 4.6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11 points, 1.8 assists and 10.4 rebounds.

Julius Randle averages 18.9 points, 7.2 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12 points, 5.8 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 12.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 72.9% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 16.8 points, 3.7 boards and 5.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz receive 19.3 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 6.1 boards and 1.6 assists.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.8% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Jazz are receiving 18.4 points, 8.1 boards and 2.1 assists per game from John Collins.

