Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (26-21) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (10-35) on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Delta Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSN. The matchup has a point total of 224.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 224 -310 +250

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (63.2%)

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 19 times this season (19-27-1).

In the Jazz's 45 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

This season, 25 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 45 chances.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 24 of 45 set point totals (53.3%).

Minnesota has a worse record against the spread at home (5-16-1) than it does on the road (14-11-0).

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (59.1%) than road tilts (48%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .368 (7-11-1). On the road, it is .577 (15-11-0).

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over eight of 19 times at home (42.1%), and 16 of 26 on the road (61.5%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 26.4 points, 5.7 boards and 4.4 assists.

Julius Randle is averaging 19.1 points, 7.3 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 64.5% from the field (fifth in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 boards.

Jaden McDaniels averages 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averages 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also sinking 47.9% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 73.3% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 19.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Jazz are getting 16.1 points, 3.5 boards and 5.8 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Per game, John Collins provides the Jazz 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

