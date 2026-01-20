Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: FDSNX, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Utah Jazz (14-29) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-16) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on FDSNX, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The matchup has an over/under set at 244.5 points.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -11.5 244.5 -549 +410

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (82.2%)

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 19-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have 24 wins against the spread in 43 games this year.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 21 times this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over 62.8% of the time (27 out of 43 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Minnesota has fared worse when playing at home, covering nine times in 21 home games, and 10 times in 22 road games.

In home games, the Timberwolves go over the total 33.3% of the time (seven of 21 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 63.6% of games (14 of 22).

This year, Utah is 14-7-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-12-0 ATS (.455).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (76.2%, 16 of 21) than on the road (50%, 11 of 22).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 71.3% from the floor (first in league).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 6.1 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George is averaging 24 points, 4 boards and 6.8 assists for the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen averages 27.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 10 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is draining 50.7% of his shots from the floor.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 46.1% of his shots from the field.

Brice Sensabaugh averages 11.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

