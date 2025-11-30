Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

Jazz vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: SCHN, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Houston Rockets (12-4) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to continue a four-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (6-12) on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Jazz vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -12.5 234.5 -621 +460

Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (76.8%)

Jazz vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 11-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have 10 wins against the spread in 18 games this year.

Rockets games have gone over the total 10 times out of 18 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the point total 11 times in 18 opportunities (61.1%).

Against the spread, Houston has performed worse when playing at home, covering three times in seven home games, and eight times in nine road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total four times in seven opportunities this season (57.1%). On the road, they have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (8-2-0) than on the road (2-6-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over eight of 10 times at home (80%), and three of eight on the road (37.5%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 22 points, 9.4 boards and 7.1 assists.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is averaging 24.6 points, 3.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 6.7 boards and 1.8 assists.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen averages 28.5 points for the Jazz, plus 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 23.8 points, 4.1 boards and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 7.6 points, 9.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz get 8.4 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 9.6 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Ace Bailey.

