Jazz vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (27-20) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (11-36) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at Delta Center as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSIN. The matchup's over/under is set at 239.5.

Jazz vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -6.5 239.5 -255 +210

Jazz vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (66.2%)

Jazz vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread in a matchup 23 times this season (23-22-2).

The Jazz are 23-23-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 28 times this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 25 of 47 opportunities (53.2%).

At home, Indiana sports a worse record against the spread (10-11-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (13-11-1).

The Pacers have gone over the total in 15 of 22 home games (68.2%), compared to 13 of 25 road games (52%).

This season, Utah is 8-12-1 at home against the spread (.381 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-11-0 ATS (.577).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over less often at home (nine of 21, 42.9%) than away (16 of 26, 61.5%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 boards and 8.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 41.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Turner averages 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 48% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.4 points, 1.8 assists and 5.8 boards.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averages 18.7 points, 2.9 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also draining 47.8% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Jazz receive 10.9 points per game from Walker Kessler, plus 11.4 boards and 1.5 assists.

Lauri Markkanen averages 19.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 3.5 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 39% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

John Collins averages 18 points, 8.2 boards and 2.3 assists. He is making 53.6% of his shots from the field and 46.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

