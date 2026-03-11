Jazz vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Jazz vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and MSG

The Utah Jazz (20-45) are heavy, 12.5-point underdogs against the New York Knicks (41-25) at Delta Center on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The game tips at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and MSG. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Jazz vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -12.5 229.5 -769 +540

Jazz vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (76.2%)

Jazz vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 34 times in 66 games with a set spread.

In the Jazz's 65 games this season, they have 35 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times out of 65 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 37 of 65 set point totals (56.9%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 32 opportunities at home, and it has covered 13 times in 34 opportunities on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Knicks hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 32 opportunities this season (46.9%). In road games, they have hit the over 16 times in 34 opportunities (47.1%).

Utah has been better against the spread at home (18-15-0) than away (17-15-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (69.7%, 23 of 33) compared to away (43.8%, 14 of 32).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20 points, 11.9 boards and 2.9 assists.

Jalen Brunson averages 26.2 points, 3.4 boards and 6.5 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 38% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 5.1 points, 0.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George is averaging 23.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Jazz.

The Jazz receive 10.5 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.5% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are receiving 12.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Ace Bailey.

Per game, Brice Sensabaugh gets the Jazz 12.9 points, 3 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.