Jazz vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, NBCS-CA, and Jazz+

The Utah Jazz (5-12) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (5-14) on Friday, November 28, 2025 at Delta Center as just 1-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on KJZZ, NBCS-CA, and Jazz+. The point total is 240.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -1 240.5 -112 -104

Jazz vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (55.6%)

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Jazz have covered the spread nine times in 17 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Kings are 7-11-1 this year.

Games involving the Jazz have hit the over 10 times out of 19 chances this season.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in nine of 19 opportunities (47.4%).

Utah has done a better job covering the spread at home (7-2-0) than it has in road affairs (2-6-0).

The Jazz have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (77.8%) than road games (37.5%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .222 (2-7-0). On the road, it is .500 (5-4-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (44.4%, four of nine) compared to on the road (50%, five of 10).

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen averages 28.5 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

Keyonte George averages 23.4 points, 4.1 boards and 7.2 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 7.5 points, 9.6 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Ace Bailey averages 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14 points, 6.9 boards and 6.4 assists for the Kings.

The Kings receive 18.3 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 3.1 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Kings are getting 12.4 points, 3.7 boards and 6 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Zach LaVine averages 20.1 points, 3.2 boards and 2.2 assists. He is draining 49% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

