Jazz vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

Jazz vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: FDSSUN, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Utah Jazz (15-30) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Miami Heat (23-22) at Delta Center on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The game begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The matchup's over/under is set at 246.5.

Jazz vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -7.5 246.5 -260 +215

Jazz vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (60.8%)

Jazz vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have put together a record of 25-19-1 against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 45 games this season, they have 25 wins against the spread.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 24 times.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 28 of 45 opportunities (62.2%).

Against the spread, Miami has played better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 22 home games, and 12 times in 23 road games.

The Heat have gone over the over/under in 11 of 22 home games (50%). They've done better in away games, eclipsing the total in 13 of 23 matchups (56.5%).

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (15-8-0) than on the road (10-12-0) this year.

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 73.9% of the time at home (17 of 23), and 50% of the time on the road (11 of 22).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.6 points, 2.8 assists and 9.6 boards.

Norman Powell averages 23.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points, 2.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 9.8 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 54% from the floor and 41.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 24.4 points, 4 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He is also sinking 45.9% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

The Jazz receive 27.9 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 7.2 boards and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic gets the Jazz 11.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Jazz get 9.3 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 6.2 boards and 2 assists.

Isaiah Collier averages 8.9 points, 2.3 boards and 6.6 assists. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the floor.

