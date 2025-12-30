Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ, and Jazz+

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (19-12) are 8.5-point favorites against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (12-19) Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at Delta Center. The matchup tips off at 9 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Jazz vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8.5 241.5 -319 +260

Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (71.2%)

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 17 times this season (17-13-1).

The Jazz have 18 wins against the spread in 31 games this year.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times this season.

Jazz games this season have eclipsed the over/under 20 times in 31 opportunities (64.5%).

When playing at home, Boston sports a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-6-1).

At home, the Celtics eclipse the over/under 53.3% of the time (eight of 15 games). They've hit the over in 37.5% of away games (six of 16 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.722, 13-5-0 record) than on the road (.385, 5-8-0).

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over more frequently at home (14 of 18, 77.8%) than away (six of 13, 46.2%).

Celtics Leaders

Brown is averaging 29.7 points, 6.3 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 18.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.2 boards.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10 points, 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 24.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Markkanen averages 27.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are getting 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

Per game, Svi Mykhailiuk provides the Jazz 9.1 points, 2.6 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

