Jaylen Warren Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

In Week 18 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), running back Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league (128 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Warren worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Bengals? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Warren vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.65

49.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.34

15.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

With 84.0 fantasy points this season (6.0 per game), Warren is the 42nd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 173rd among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Warren has totaled 21.9 fantasy points (7.3 per game) as he's rushed for 131 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 27 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 88 yards on 11 grabs (13 targets).

Warren has amassed 35.5 fantasy points (7.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 187 yards with zero touchdowns on 39 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 168 yards on 17 receptions (22 targets).

The high point of Warren's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, when he caught three balls on four targets for 19 yards, good for 12.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Warren stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing three times for five yards, with one reception for -4 yards as a receiver (0.1 fantasy points).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bengals this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed four players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of six players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up a TD catch by 27 players this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this year.

The Bengals have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

