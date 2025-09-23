Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will match up with the 14th-ranked passing defense of the New York Jets (207.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Is Waddle a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jets? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Waddle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jaylen Waddle Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.07

52.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

With 25.7 fantasy points in 2025 (8.6 per game), Waddle is the 24th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 93rd overall.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Waddle produced 9.9 fantasy points, recording five receptions on six targets for 39 yards and one TD.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

New York has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass versus the Jets this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Waddle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.