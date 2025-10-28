Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders
Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will take on the 26th-ranked pass defense of the Washington Commanders (244 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Daily fantasy players, is Smith-Njigba worth a look for his upcoming game against the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the right call.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
- Game Date: November 2, 2025
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4
- Projected Receiving Yards: 89.12
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40
Projections provided by numberFire
Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance
- Smith-Njigba is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (28th overall), racking up 105.0 fantasy points (15.0 per game).
- In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has amassed 417 yards and three scores on 24 catches (36 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 59.7 fantasy points (19.9 per game) during that stretch.
- Smith-Njigba has grabbed 33 balls (on 47 targets) for 592 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games, good for 84.3 fantasy points (16.9 per game) during that timeframe.
- The peak of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he went off for eight catches and 162 receiving yards with one touchdown (22.2 fantasy points).
- From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (9.0 points) in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in four balls for 79 yards.
Commanders Defensive Performance
- Washington has allowed just one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.
- The Commanders have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.
- A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Washington this year.
- The Commanders have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.
- Washington has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.
- The Commanders have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this year.
- Washington has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.
- Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Commanders this season.
- Washington has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.
- No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Commanders this year.
