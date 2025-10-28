Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will take on the 26th-ranked pass defense of the Washington Commanders (244 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Smith-Njigba worth a look for his upcoming game against the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Smith-Njigba this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 89.12

89.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

Smith-Njigba is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (28th overall), racking up 105.0 fantasy points (15.0 per game).

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has amassed 417 yards and three scores on 24 catches (36 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 59.7 fantasy points (19.9 per game) during that stretch.

Smith-Njigba has grabbed 33 balls (on 47 targets) for 592 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games, good for 84.3 fantasy points (16.9 per game) during that timeframe.

The peak of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game when he went off for eight catches and 162 receiving yards with one touchdown (22.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (9.0 points) in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in four balls for 79 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed just one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Washington has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this year.

Washington has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Commanders this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.