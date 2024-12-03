Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be up against the 18th-ranked passing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (217.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Smith-Njigba worth a look for his next game versus the Cardinals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Smith-Njigba vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.37

64.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

With 109.6 fantasy points in 2024 (9.1 per game), Smith-Njigba is the 12th-ranked player at the WR position and 75th among all players.

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has put up 33.4 fantasy points (11.1 per game), as he's turned 22 targets into 20 catches for 261 yards and one TD.

Smith-Njigba has been targeted 42 times, with 33 receptions for 510 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, leading to 70.3 fantasy points (14.1 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, when he posted 30.0 fantasy points with seven receptions (on 13 targets) for 180 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, when he tallied just 1.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Arizona this year.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Arizona has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jaxon Smith-Njigba?